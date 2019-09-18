Two brothers docked for allegedly duping PFN President of N3m

Two brothers, Smart Avan Smart, and Jerry Avan were, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin, Edo, for allegedly duping the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude.

The brother, aged 61 and 29 respectively, who allegedly duped the cleric of the sum of N3m, were arraigned on a seven-count charge of forgery, stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read to them by the Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo.

The prosecutor informed the court that the suspects committed the offence on May 31 and June 2 at the headquarters of the New Covenant Church, Benin City.

Agbonifo said that the duo presented themselves as contractors to the Edo State Government, with a bid to construct the road within the Light House Polytechnic, owned by the PFN president.

Agonifo told the court that the suspects presented forged documents of an unregistered company to Omobude and collected N3m from him under false pretences.

He said that the offences were punishable under Sections 516, 390, 467 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, now applicable to Edo State.

Agonifo said that the brothers were arrested following a petition written to the state Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar.

The Presiding Magistrate, I. A. Osayande, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 each and a surety each in like sum.

Osayande thereafter adjourned the case till Sept. 26.

Vanguard