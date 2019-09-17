Two brothers arrested for raping, deflowering teenager

By Jane Echewodo

The Lagos State Police Command said on Tuesday that two brothers have been arrested tor allegedly raping a 16-year-old teenager, (name withheld) and deflowered her in the process.

They suspects committed the offence on Sunday night at Igbooye town in Epe local government area of Lagos state.

According to the police source, the suspects are Abiodun Musa a.k.a Ajingolo and his younger brother Alaba Musa.

Sources said the suspects who are indigenes of the town had returned to Igboye from Lagos to visit their family when they allegedly committed the dastardly act.

They were alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl all through the night.

Informed sources said the father of the girl had brought home pap water (omididun) in a plastic container from a pap seller to boil local herbs after which he sent her to return the container.

Unfortunately, the girl had to pass through the house of her aggressors to and from the neighbouring house of the pap seller.

It was learnt that on her way back, she was allegedly abducted by her aggressors who forced her into their house.

It was gathered the elder brother, Abiodun started chanting some incantations which made her lose consciousness.

The girl, it was learnt, came back from that state to find Abiodun on top of her, before going unconscious again.

When she became conscious the second time, she found Alaba on top of her.

While this lasted, the parents of the girl had raised alarm when after hours she didn’t return consequent upon which, neighbours and Lagos State Neighborhood Security Corps (LSNSC), mounted a search to no avail.

The girl was found the next day after the rape incident, in the neighbouring town of Mojoda by the express road leading to Epe and brought back to Igbooye but still dazed from incantations chanted on her by Abiodun.

When found, she was dressed in a gown belonging to the daughter of the younger sister of her aggressors, having been dispossessed of her own dress.

Under pressure and after several punishments, the girl told her parents that she has been warned that she would die if she exposed what happened to her.

But following assurances that nothing would happen to her, the girl opened up.

The youths of Igbooye went after the two brothers and caught Alaba while his brother escaped.

Abiodun was later caught by the youths when he sneaked back into the town in the night to pick his belongings with the intention of running away.

They were handed over to the LSNSC who in turn handed them over to the Police at Odonoforija Police Station for further investigation.

The girl was given a referral to Primary Health Centre, Epe by the Police for examination where doctors were said to have confirmed that she had been raped.

The investigation, however, revealed that the parents of the boys have been making moves to parents of the victim for settlement.

Lagos State government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) was said to have shown interest in the case with a view to taking over to ensure the siblings are prosecuted.

DSVRT Coordinator, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi yesterday said that the agency is presently working with the Police on the matter and that investigation is ongoing.

“We are working with the Police on the case. The investigation is still ongoing”, she said.

