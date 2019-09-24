Trump urges China to settle situation in Hong Kong, protect freedom

U.S. President Donald Trump during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday called on China to settle the situation in Hong Kong and to honor its commitment to protect the territory’s freedom. “We are also carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong.

“The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty made with the British and register with the United Nations in which China commits to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life.

“How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future.

“We are all counting on President Xi (Jinping) as a great leader,” Trump said.