Trump salutes Nigeria @59, says he wants to see Boko haram wiped out

By Nwafor Sunday

As Nigeria turns 59 tomorrow, the US President Donald Trump, has on Monday congratulated its people, urging them to unify in their quest for peace, unity and success.

Trump who disclosed this in a statement opined that he would love to see Boko Haram and other terrorist groups wiped out of Africa.

His words, “On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence,” the statement read.

“Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship.

“We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled.

“The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of both our countries, Africa and the world.

“I am pleased that following our meeting last year, our Vice Presidents are also building on our longstanding history of cooperation.

“I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence.”

Vanguard