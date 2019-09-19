Trump, California disagrees on standards of clean cars

United States President Donald Trump and the state of California went to war on Wednesday over who should set the standards in the United States for vehicle emissions and electric cars, foreshadowing a legal battle over environmental policy issues that will affect the auto industry and consumers.

Trump confirmed he would revoke California’s authority to require automakers to build cleaner vehicles than federal requirements demand, Reuters reported.

The Republican president is counting on voters in truck-friendly heartland states to carry him to re-election in 2020, and he portrayed his decision as a win for consumers. Trump tweeted that vehicles would be “far less expensive” and “substantially SAFER”, these are claims California officials rejected.

Trump, who is in California this week, urged automakers to back the action, which also seeks to eliminate California’s electric vehicle mandates that are also adopted 10 other states.

The announcement will not immediately lead to revised emissions requirements, but the Trump administration plans to announce this autumn a separate rule to dramatically roll back Obama-era fuel-efficiency standards agreed with California, advancing a multipronged attack on the state’s efforts to reshape the mix of vehicles driven by Americans.

“Automakers should seize this opportunity because, without this alternative to California, you will be out of business,” Trump tweeted.

So far, none have publicly supported revocation of California’s authority.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Ford Motor Co and others, declined to take a position on Trump’s revocation of California’s waiver, saying automakers will review the decision “to get the full picture of how this impacts automakers, our workers and our customers.”

The Environmental Protection Agency and US Transportation Department plan to announce on Thursday that the government is revoking an EPA waiver California received in 2013 to set state emissions rules and that the agency believes federal law preempts the state from setting fuel efficiency rules, according to Reuters report.

The roughly 150-page final action will cite the July decision of four major automakers to adopt voluntary emissions standards with California stricter than Trump has proposed, but lower than Obama-era rules, and challenge the state’s lack of analysis of its existing waiver authority.

Vanguard News Nigeria.