Trump authorises release of US oil reserves after Saudi attacks

On 12:42 am

By Rasheed Sobowale

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday he authorised the release of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if needed in a quantity to be determined because of Saturday’s attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, Reuters reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a photo session with other leaders and attendees at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. PHOTO: VOA

“Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorised the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied,” Trump said on Twitter.

Blaming the attack on Iran, Trump said; “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification,

“But are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

“I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States.”

