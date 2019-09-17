Truck driver, conductor docked for stealing truck worth N13.4m

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- A truck driver, Wasiu Aderemi and his conductor, Ismail Yussuf, who allegedly stole a truck worth N13.5million, were yesterday brought before a Lagos Magistrate Court, sitting in Igbosere.

Aderemi, 32 and Yussuf, 27, whose addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, preferred against them, by the police.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Steven Molo told the court that the duo committed the alleged offenses on June 24, at 4.00p.m. at Wandel International Nigeria Ltd, opposite Second Guinness, Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the defendants stole a Mack Truck marked AKD 109 XR, belonging to Waheed Okunola.

Molo also alleged that the duo was found in possession of the truck but could not give any satisfactory explanation of how it got to their possession.

According to him, the offenses are punishable under Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

Magistrate H. O. Omisore granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Magistrate Omisore adjourned the case until November 11 for mention.