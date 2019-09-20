Troops eliminate 7 top commanders of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists – Army

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force and Nigerian Armed Forces have eliminated not less than seven commanders of Boko Haram terrorists in Tumbus of Lake Chad region, Army Headquarters says.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Musa said that the neutralised commanders were Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu kololo, Abor Kime, said to be of Arab origin and likely their ISIS trainer.

Others according to him are, Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye from Mali and Abu Hamza.

“All these were said to be commanders of various Tumbus controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with l by the military bombardment.

“Although these names may not be real and may likely nicknames.

“Nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area.

“Consequently, efforts are ongoing to get more information on their true identities,” he said.

Musa disclosed that the troops were in celebration mood as a result of successes of their combined efforts of artillery and air bombardments of suspected hideouts of the terrorists.

He added that it was mourning and a monumental set back to the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters hibernating at the triangular area of the region.

Musa said information coming from the criminal group’s enclave escaping to Sudan and CAR, indicates that at least not fewer than seven of their key commanders have been wasted by the superior forces of the MNJTF.

Army spokesperson said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had commended the troops for this great efforts and enjoined them to do more.