Troops arrest 5 key terrorists’ logistics suppliers, fighters in North East

The arrest of the terrorists was made following an ongoing special military operation, tagged: “Operation Positive Identification “, by the Theatre Command of Operation Lafia Dole in the North East.

Colonel Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of Operation Lafiya Dole, in a statement, Monday morning, explained that Operation Positive Identification was launched across the three states of Adamawa, Yobe and Borno by the command “based on credible information that some of the fleeing criminals are hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and North East in general.”

To this end, the statement “enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification such as National Identification Card when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.”

The statement read thus: “Following the commencement of “Operation positive Identification” by the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole across the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, troops have intensified searching for and arresting all suspected criminal elements that roam parts of the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

“Consequently, 5 key terrorist logistics suppliers and fighters have so far been apprehended.

"Recall that based on credible information that some of the fleeing criminals are hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe states in particular and North East in general, the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification such as National Identification Card when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

“While troops are directed to strictly check legitimate means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports or other valid official identification before allowing such person passage.

“Consequently, Operation Positive Identification is seriously ongoing across the North East.

“Members of the public are requested to cooperate with the troops by moving along with valid identification cards and present same to the troops in the efforts to rid the North-East zone of criminals fleeing for safety.”

