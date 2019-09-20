Tribunal verdict: Give peace a chance, LG Chairman urges Ogboru

The Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government council in Delta, Mr Uche Osadebe, has called on Chief Great Ogboru, the All Progressives Party (APC) governorship candidate in the last general election in the state to give peace a chance.

Osadebe made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Asaba, shortly after the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal affirmed the victory of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa in the March 9 governorship election.

“Even before the tribunal ruled in favour of Okowa, I had no doubt in my mind that he would emerge victorious because he won the elections convincingly.

“Although Ogboru has the right to appeal the judgment, I will, however, advise him to give peace a chance and allow Okowa to complete his second tenure in office.

“Ogboru should go home and start preparing for 2023 because by then, it will be the turn of his senatorial district to produce the governor.

“Over the years, major political stakeholders in Delta had developed a zooming agreement, and this is the turn of Delta North,” Osadebe said.

NAN reports that the governorship election tribunal sitting in Asaba had, on Friday, upheld the election of Okowa.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Suleiman Belgore, in his judgment, dismissed the petition filed by Ogboru, describing it as lacking in merit. (NAN).

Vanguard