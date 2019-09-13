Tribunal: Suswam optimistic of favourable judgments for PDP

By Chris Ochayi

The Senator representing Benue North East senatorial district Senator Gabriel Suswam has reportedly said he was optimistic that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will get all judgments in its favour in all the ongoing cases before the petition tribunal in the state.

The immediate past Governor of the state is at the moment, a Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He recently secured his victory at the election petition tribunal against the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC’s Mimi Orubibi-Adzape.

The senator reportedly assured his confidents and trusted political associates at a closed door meeting in his Makurdi residence that they shouldn’t be jittery as far as the court cases are concerned.

One of his associates, who was privy to the discussions during the congratulatory visit on him over his victory, said the former governor emphasised on building a virile political structures ahead of the 2023 general polls.

The source, who would not want his name mentioned, revealed that, the former Governor was said to have struck a deal with some influential figures at the presidency and the National Assembly to give him the needed support to raise the structures in the state preparatory for 2023.

He also revealed that the northern oligarchies that are poised to return to power after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari have tipped him (Suswam) to take over the leadership of APC in Benue.

The source further revealed that Suswam allegedly stated amongst other things that the presidency had expressed disappointment with the failure of some APC chieftains to deliver Benue to the party in the last 2019 general polls.

And that it was therefore settling for him to line up structures to takeover, and avoid a future embarrassment to the presidency.

Explaining that Benue state is strategic to the politics of the country and the northern leaders are pained that it has gone to the PDP when the hub of northern politics is in APC; he added that the presidency was considering to support Suswam for the leadership of APC in Benue.

The former Governor was alleged to have acknowledged the overwhelming support he is enjoying from the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, which according to the source buttressed further that during the allocation of standing committees in the senate, an uncommon privilege was extended to him to pick a committee of his choice.

Suswam, the source said was excited over the outcome of the National/State Assembly election petitions tribunal that the verdicts in the Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, between Benjamin I Wayo and Robert Ityough and that of Buruku between Terfa Ityav and Kpam Jimin Sokpo which were favourable to his party.

It was gathered from the source, that Suswam allegedly boasted that he was going to ensure that his representative at the State House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Kuranen Yagba whose elections is being challenged at the tribunal on the grounds of certificate forgery is not embarrassed.

The source also hinted that the senator also assured that cases already decided, for or against his party and are now before the Appeal panels would be in favour of his party.

It would be recalled that while he held sway as the Governor of Benue state, Suswam was variously accused of certificate forgery and accordingly dragged to court but the cases were frustrated on technicalities up to the Supreme Court.

