Tribunal: Okowa merits his victory – Osanebi

The member representing Ndokwa East State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, describing the verdict of the tribunal as well-deserved and merited.

The tribunal verdict delivered by Justice Belgore Suleman, dismissed the petition of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress Party, (APC), Chief Great Ogboru, challenging the Governor’s victory in the March 9 Governorship election.

Disclosing this in a statement Osanebi said: “I heartily felicitate with my leader, and the people’s Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on his well-deserved victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which is a resounding confirmation and affirmation of the choice of Deltans on the March 9th Governorship election, for a second term as Governor .

“The tribunal confirms our stance that Governor Okowa remains the preferred leader at this time, to deliver a stronger Delta State”.

Osanebi saluted the courage of the tribunal in upholding the mandate given by Deltans, noting, that “It is refreshing that we have reached this threshold and I am confident that the verdict today would help to consolidate Governor Okowa’s resolve for a stronger Delta State .”

“On behalf of the peace loving people of Ndokwa East State Constituency, I rejoice with the Project Master and congratulate His Excellency, the Governor and our great party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on this landmark victory. Congratulations, Ekwueme”, Osanebi added with palpable enthusiasm”.

