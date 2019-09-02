Tribunal nullifies Osun PDP federal, state lawmakers election, orders rerun

By Shina Abubakar

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osun State, a hearing petition against the victory of PDP candidate for Ede Federal Constituency, in the February 23 general elections, on Monday cancelled elections in twelve polling units across four local government areas as a result of over-voting.

The tribunal presided over by Justice Eyo Ita subsequently nullified the election of Mr Bamidele Salam, after resolving all the relief sought by the petitioner against him(Salam).

It ordered rerun in the units because, after the cancellation of elections in units where over voting was established, the margin of victory between the winner and the petitioner, Mr Adejare Bello of APC was lesser than the number of registered voters in the affected units.

The tribunal has also nullified the election of the state lawmaker representing Ede-North state constituency, Mr Babajide Kofoworola, which was challenged by Daud Akinloye of the APC. It ruled the vote in twelve polling units was not in compliance with the electoral law.

It, therefore, cancelled the results from the twelve units and order fresh election in the units.

Also, the tribunal declared the State Assembly Election for Obokun State Constituency inconclusive.

The APC candidate in the election, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye had challenged the victory of PDP candidate, Adewumi Adeyemi.

The panel said the petitioner established over voting in four units and cancelled elections in those units and subsequently declared the results of the poll inconclusive, ordering rerun in two polling units in Ilase and units in Esa-Oke respectively.

The panel, however, upheld the election of Mulikat Abiola of APC, who was returned elected as the lawmaker representing Ifelodun State Constituency, as the petitioner, Hazzim Abioye of PDP failed to prove allegations that the respondent did not resign her appointment in Michael Opara University, Umudike before contesting the poll

Reacting to the judgement, Hon. Salam urged his supporters to remain calm, saying the tribunal judgement is meant to delay a sweet victory.

“We are not dismayed, however, because the mandate as freely given to me by the people and stamped by God, cannot be stolen by any man. Our victory at the February 23 House of Representatives poll is sacrosanct and this minor setback will only sweeten the taste of victory in our mouths.”

Also, Hon. Bello while assuring his supporters of victory in the rerun pledged to further challenge the matter at Appellate court for an order of the court to declare him winner based on the eight cancelled units which the tribunal did not address.

Similarly, Oyintiloye commended the tribunal for the judgement, saying their grouse has been vindicated by the decision.