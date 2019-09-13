Tribunal: Judiciary now delivering free, fair, and credible judgments ―Yoruba youths

The umbrella organisation for South-West youths, Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress (PYYC), has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for strengthening the Judiciary as evident in the series of groundbreaking election tribunal judgements.

Read full statement below:

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress, the umbrella organisation for progressive youths from the South West region of Nigeria (Oduduwa) having studied carefully the invaluable role of the Judiciary in democratic governance in Nigeria, states that the Nigerian Judiciary in recent times has indeed shown that it can be the last hope of the common man in the dispensation of Justice.

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress have followed the events in the country with particular emphasis on the Judiciary and how it has dispensed Justice in the nation, states that indeed the Judiciary been on the side of the masses in its judgements.

The Judicial Arm of Government in Nigeria has indeed displayed a commitment to contributing its quota to the growth and development of Nigeria by shunning acts of corruption and other acts inimical to the growth and development of Nigeria.

The era of the procurement of judgments in the Judiciary has been replaced with the delivering of free, fair, and credible judgments that can stand the test of time in the annals of the country.

The recent judgment of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal affirming the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a testament to that fact that the Judiciary in Nigeria indeed places the interest of the nation above and beyond personal interest, unlike in times past.

The judgement by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal has indeed corroborated the fact that under the present administration, the total independence of the Judiciary has been affirmed.

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress also acknowledges the fact that the first 100 days of the present administration in Nigeria has been graced with peace and tranquillity which is occasioned by the combined efforts of our various security agencies.

This is aside from other areas where the present administration has indeed shown a commitment to uplifting the standard of life for the teeming Nigerians who trouped en masse to give their support to President Muhammadu Buhari during the general elections.

The relative peace and tranquillity witnessed in Nigeria in the first 100 days in the life of the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari have indeed helped to build investors’ confidence in Nigeria.

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress notes with all sense of patriotism that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed leader with a strong commitment to giving his best to the growth and development of Nigeria.

The various policy initiatives introduced within the first 100 days in office speaks volume of an administration that means business in the act of democratic governance in Nigeria.

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress is also impressed with the quality of appointments made in the first 100 days in office of President Muhammadu Buhari as evident in the blend of technocrats and politicians that constitute the cabinet.

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress wishes to states that the composition of cabinet members in the present dispensation is an indication that the next four years would indeed usher in an era of abundance in Nigeria.

The Progressive Yoruba Youths Congress wishes to use this medium to advise the newly inaugurated cabinet members to shun every act or form of corruption as they settle down for that task ahead.

They must be mindful of the fact that one of the strong points of this administration are integrity and patriotism and as such their actions and inactions must at every point in time reflect integrity and the commitment to render selfless service to Nigeria.

They must also be reminded that there would be consequences for their actions if they decide to tow the dishonourable path.

The Progressive Yoruba Youths Congress at this point charges all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari irrespective of political affiliations in the quest to make Nigeria great again.

The urgency of now requires all hands to be on deck in the task of nation-building, and it behoves on all well-meaning Nigerians to see this as a collective endeavour rather than that of a political party, an individual, an ethnicity or a religion.

Vanguard.