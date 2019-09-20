Tribunal judgments: PDP congratulates Govs. Okowa, Ikpeazu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu over the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunals judgment which upheld their elections.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said the verdicts placed a seal on the acceptance of the governors as demonstrated in their landslide victory at the March election in both states.

Ologbondiyan said the report of celebrations in the states at the breaking of the news of the verdict was a testimony that indeed justice was upheld in the rulings.

He said that like other governors elected on the platform of the PDP, Okowa and Ikpeazu stand out in their commitments towards developing their states in spite of prevailing challenges.

These according to him include the massive infrastructural projects in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, power, road infrastructure, education among others.

“The PDP urges the governors not to relent but to uphold their commitments in delivering on their mandates for the good of all, in line with the manifesto of the PDP,” he said. (NAN)

