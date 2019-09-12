Tribunal Judgment: Oshiomhole visits Buhari, shares laughter together

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Thursday paid a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari and shared laughter.

The former governor of Edo state used the opportunity to encourage Buhari not to be distracted in implementing the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

His words, “We have both witnessed victories, but the latest belongs to the President whose electoral triumph was restated by the Tribunal where the feeble challenge of the opposition was dismissed in its entirety.

“The victory is a confirmation of the trust people have in your leadership ability and your inclusive system of government.”

