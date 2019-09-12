Breaking News
Translate

Tribunal Judgment: Oshiomhole visits Buhari, shares laughter together

On 11:04 pmIn Newsby

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Thursday paid a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari and shared laughter.

The former governor of Edo state used the opportunity to encourage Buhari not to be distracted in implementing the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

We have no intention to inflict hardship on Nigerians – Buhari(Opens in a new browser tab)

His words, “We have both witnessed victories, but the latest belongs to the President whose electoral triumph was restated by the Tribunal where the feeble challenge of the opposition was dismissed in its entirety.

“The victory is a confirmation of the trust people have in your leadership ability and your inclusive system of government.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.