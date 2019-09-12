Tribunal judgement: Useni consoles PDP members, tasks them not to give up

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following the outcome of the judgments in the various elections petition tribunals, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State in the last governorship election, Senator Jeremiah Useni has urged party officials, candidates, stakeholders and supporters not to give up nor waiver in their aspirations.

Useni tasked the people to be positive and show confidence in the face of the challenging outcomes and called on those whose victories were affirmed to continue to work for the peace and prosperity of the State.

In a statement by Yiljap Abraham, his Media Consultant, the Senator said, “Never give up in the face of a mixture of wins and setbacks in tribunal judgements within the week. I give my salutations to distinguished Senator Istifanus Gyang and Honourable Solomon Maren whose elections were upheld by the tribunals. And I stand in complete harmony with our courageous flagbearers Mr. David Paradang, Honourable Johnbull Shekarau, Honourable Timothy Golu and Honourable Jonathan Dabo whose reversals of our collective expectations will never dim our cherished hopes.

“Even with the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal going contrary to our reckoning, we must never waver in our aspiration. We must persist in hope; we must be positive in our outlook; we must show confidence and courage in the face of these challenging outcomes. In hope will be the happiness of our people. In hope we will work on better strategies. In hope, we will stand together to survive and to thrive. Let us not give up. I appeal to those whose victories have been attested to keep the good work for the security and prosperity of Plateau.

“I will support our cause in diverse ways. But we must also believe in ourselves that we can rise above our current circumstances,” charging the PDP members on the need to overcome areas of tension persisting in the party and quoted Henry Ford saying, “Don’t find the fault, find the remedy.”

