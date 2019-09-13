Tribunal: FEC meeting saved me from trauma – Buhari

Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting took his mind off the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s proceedings and subsequent verdict which upheld his victory in the February 23 election.

The tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging Buhari’s eligibility and integrity of the poll in its entirety.

Buhari stated this when the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum and the party National Working Committee (NWC) led by its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said: “On this judgement, again it was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of this government was taking place. It lasted about the same time with the judgement.

” I thank God for that because I think would have gone into trauma or something. So I was busy trying to concentrate on the memo. The first memo was on the budget and it took more than five hours.

” So, while you were doing your thing for nine hours, we were doing our for about seven hours here. It is a very interesting coincidence and I thank God for it because I would have been in trauma or something of that sort.

“So thank very much for sharing the glory with us. What I will say to your congratulations the chairman of the party and the governors is that we make sure that we really institutionalized the party, so that when we leave the stage the party will continue to lead.”

Vanguard