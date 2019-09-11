By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, today, described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential tribunal as a sign that Buhari, got the massive mandate of Nigeria system the poll.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri, through his Director of Media and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, on the affirmation of Buhari’s victory at the tribunal.

After the presidential election the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, went to the court to challenge the declaration of Buhari, as the winner of the election.

Uzodinma said that the tribunal’s judgement would strengthen democracy in the country.

He said: “Imo state governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Hope Uzodimma, has Congratulated President Mohamadu Buhari for his victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal saying it is victory well deserved and a historic vote of confidence on the massive mandate of Nigerians to the President on March 23 2019.

Also read:

“The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday delivered judgement in the petition by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP against President Mohamadu Buhari and the APC and ruled that President Mohamadu Buhari was validly elected in the March 23 presidential elections and that he was also eminently qualified to contest the presidential election

“The APC candidate also said that the tribunal judgement will further consolidate the nation’s democracy and rekindle the faith of Nigerians in the democratic and electoral process

“Uzodimma in a prompt reaction to the tribunal’s ruling yesterday in Abuja said he was particularly happy that the tribunal exhaustively examined all the issues brought before it before arriving at its judgement thus leaving no one in doubt that Justice was served

“This is a historic and reassuring vindication of the massive mandate of Nigerians to President Buhari and further consolidation of the nation’s democracy. It has also rekindled the confidence of Nigerians on democracy ” he declared

“He appealed to all Nigerians to put Party differences aside and join hands with the President to move the country to the next level, now that the petition has been laid to rest.”