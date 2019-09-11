Tribunal: Buhari dedicates victory to God, Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has dedicated the victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Wednesday to God and Nigerians who trooped out to overwhelmingly elect him for a second term in office.

He stated this in a press release statement made available to reporters by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday (September 11, 2019).

The statement reads in part; “The president dedicates the victory to God, and to Nigerians. He also commended the judiciary for “dispensing justice without fear or favour.””

According to Buhari; “Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate.

“We are now vindicated,”

He also noted it is within the democratic right of the PDP and Atiku Abubakar to challenge his victory in the February 23, 2019 poll.

“President Buhari extends a hand of fellowship to those who had felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election, and went to court, noting that it was within their democratic rights.”

Buhari said it is time for the country to face contingent matters without being distracted by the PDP and Atiku.

“It is time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly.”

Vanguard.