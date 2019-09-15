By Omeiza Ajayi & Ezra Ukanwa

The Northeast chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), saying the defeat of their son and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar shows that the president is ‘far better’ than their son.

Addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat after a closed-door reconciliation meeting of all aggrieved members of the party before, during and after 2019 general elections, the North-east National Vice Chairman of the party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, said the outcome of the judgment at the tribunal was expected. “All the cases canvassed by the opposition are things that we all know”, he said.

He said, “even though Atiku is our son, but we know who is the best.”

“I don’t want to pre-empt the court but for me, they (PDP) are frivolous, because you cannot look at an Army-General who served from Platoon Commander, Company Commander, Battalion Commander, GOC, Minister, State military administrator, Head of State and President for four years and you are now questioning his credentials.

“You know a lot of things transpired in 2014 when they were looking for those credentials. We knew what happened. The Army has records.”

On the efforts the zonal leadership was making to resolve all the crisis arising from the last general elections, Comrade Salihu said: “Some people with various ideas, various ideologies within the party contested for various positions and when some people lose, they will disagree, agree and in the end, agree to enter election as one people and we give our best performance.

“This is the time we have come back to some analysis after the election. What went wrong during the elections and what needs to be fixed. That is why a high-powered committee is set up.

“Even though some people are members in absentia. They have been consulted, they will still be consulted and participate.

“God willing, they are going to do detailed analysis and come up with masterpiece of how we are going to solve possible problems that militated against us in the last elections.”

Vanguard.