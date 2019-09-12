TRENDING VIDEO: Man with Pistol threatens to shoot Ikeja Electric staff

A yet to be identified man, Thursday threatened to shoot the employees of Ikeja Electric (IE), who visited his residence on Fatai Animashaun Street, Magodo, for a routine duty.

The victims who are members of the Revenue Protection Team of IE were in Magodo Estate to re-certify and seal prepaid meters.

The objective of the task is to prevent the tampering of meters and ultimately, energy theft.

However, the customer who apparently misconstrued the intention of the team from IE, accosted members of the team, with his pistol and machete and in clear terms, threatened their lives.

Despite the pleas and explanations by the team that they were on their routine duty, the customer was hell bent on maiming any of them that dared enter his property.

Watch video below:

Vanguard