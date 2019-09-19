Tradermoni: Apologise to God, Nigerians, activist tells Osinbajo

Says VP used and dumped by cabal

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to beg God and seek forgiveness of Nigerians over the role he played in sharing the N10,000 Tradermoni used to deceive most people before the last general elections.

Frank said Osinbajo, a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor allowed himself to be used is now facing humiliation from the same people as a reward.

Reacting to the reported bitter experience the Vice President and his aides are currently facing in government, Comrade Frank, through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said Nigerians should not feel sorry for Professor Osinbajo unless he apologises for being one of the major causes of the sufferings of Nigerians currently.

The Bayelsa-born activists reminded Nigerians how Osinbajo, in faraway New York, “lied to the world that the reported cases of kidnapping in Nigeria were being exaggerated,” adding that nemesis has a catch-up with the Vice President.

Frank wondered how a Prof of law will go so low to embark on the sharing of valueless N10,000 as Tradermoni in a crisis-ridden economy like that of Nigeria?

“It is said that when you eat with the devil, use a long spoon, Osinbajo has been eating with the devil with his bare hands and that is why he can’t say anything to defend the masses.

“He was used to committing electoral fraud through Trader Moni, now that his services are no longer needed, he has been made irrelevant.

“For Osinbajo, it is okay for Nigerians to suffer and wallow in penury so long as he is allowed to eat with the devil. He has been rewarded for his hard work of Trader Moni by being dumped and made irrelevant.”

The statement also accused Osinbajo of “wicked silence when APC government abused Nigerians through wrong and clueless policies, police and military brutality that have put over 70 per cent of Nigerians in poverty and sent some more to their early grave.

“Christians are being slaughtered by the Fulani herdsmen, yet, it does not bother Pastor Osinbajo. He did not issue a statement or sympathised with Christians community, not even the late redeemed female pastor that was beheaded in Abuja but now the table has turned, let him enjoy his meal with the devil.

“He should beg Nigerians and God for forgiveness otherwise more disgrace awaits him, the evil that men do, live with them.

“Osinbajo should bear his cross in silence and the cabal should also take note that every day is for the thief but one day is for the owner. Today it is Osinbajo, tomorrow maybe their turn as God will weed out the evil and corrupt government very soon,” Frank stated.

