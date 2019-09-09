Breaking News
Trader docked for allegedly receiving 2 stolen air conditioners

A 33-year-old trader, Idris Abdurahamam, on Monday appeared in an armo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly receiving two stolen industrial air conditioners valued N1.2m.

The police charged Abdurahamam, with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs IjeomaUkagha, told the court that Mr Otor Lazarus, who lives in Karmo Abuja, reported two security guards, Okachi Gabriel and Bunde Terhemba, attached to Cognative Yard CCECC Company Idu, who was engaged to secure their property.

She alleged that Gabriel and Terhemba jointly and criminally stole two industrial air conditioners.

Ukagha said that during police investigations Gabriel and Terhemba alleged that they sold the two industrial air conditioners valued N1.2m to Abdulrahamam for N21, 000.

The prosecutor said during police investigation Abdulrahamam could not give a satisfactory account of the stolen property.

Ukagha said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, AlhajiInuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must not be below GL08 in the Federal Civil Service.

He adjourned the case until Oct 2 for hearing.

Vanguard

