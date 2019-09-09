Top Judges for the African freestyle football championship unveiled

Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited in collaboration with the WFFA (World Freestyle Football Association) has unveiled the list of judges for the 2019 edition of the African Freestyle Football Tournament. Feet ‘n’ Tricks is a leading organizer of the African Freestyle Football.

To capture the most vibrant and creative participants, the team judges will feature a select squad of successful global champions and freestylers like Laura Biondo. Others will include known stars like Erlend Fagerli and Philip Warren Gertsson, working under the standards set by the WFFA. The three will be working together as key decision-makers in this year’s freestyle championship.

ErlendFagerli is a European six-time world champion and one of the top talents in the globe. Erlend has incredible transitions and an unbelievable flow in freestyle football, making him among the best in the world. The European champion was the first player to claim the “Holy triple” title in the Freestyle Football world. That means he claimed the first place on both the national, continental and global open championships in one year.

Venezuela-native Laura Biondo will also be part of the tournament as the Head of the Women’s development in the WFFA. Laura is an ambassador for women in sport and also a world-class athlete. She also holds multiple Guinness World Records, and she’s known for finishing fourth place in the 2019 World Championships.

The third judge in the tournament, Philip Warren Gertsson is a two-time Asian champion and a representative of the Philipines. Gertsson is well known by punters at https://www.betway.co.zm and has been among the top eight players in the world since 2010. He first joined the freestyle football sport in 2006 at 14 years, and he brings an all-round flow and style that’s extremely hard for most players to rival.

According to Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Chairman Valentine Ozigbo, the arrangements for the championship are already concluded. As such, the main focus is on making participants enjoy this tournament just as other soccer fans enjoy placing wagers on Betway. That will, in turn, help them to show more appreciation for freestyle football.

Valentine was also delighted to have renowned freestyle footballers presiding over this tournament as judges. He is also looking forward to the day that Nigerians and other Africans will claim the top position in the world champions.

The WFFA Head of Partnerships and Co-Founder Daniel Woods also added that Mr. Ozigbo and the team had exceeded everyone’s expectations. That indicates that the fans are set to enjoy a truly world-class event with the best athletes from all over the African continent. Daniel couldn’t also hide his excitement to be back in Nigeria for the prestigious event.

The championship finals will be hosted at the Balmoral Convention center at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. This event will take place on 14th and 15th September, welcoming different talented players who will be showcasing a combination of street football tricks, music, dance and juggling acrobatics.

Vanguard