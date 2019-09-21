Toni Conceicao: Former Portugal international named Cameroon coach

Former Portugal international Toni Conceicao has been named as the new coach of the Cameroon national team, sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced on Friday.

“Toni Conceicao has been appointed national coach/selector,” Mouelle Kombi said in a statement.





Conceicao replaces Dutch great Clarence Seedorf, who was sacked in July after Cameroon’s 3-2 loss in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 to Nigeria in Egypt.

The 57-year-old most recently coached CFR Cluj, his third stint with the Romanian champions, having also been in charge of several other clubs in Portugal and Romania.

