Tobi Bakre is Novarick Homes Brand Ambassador

By Kingsley Adegboye

Ex BBnaija Housemate, Tobi Bakre has just signed an agreement deal with Novarick Homes and Properties limited as Brand Ambassador.

The Oyo born investment banker who has over the years become one of Nigeria’s most sort after entrepreneurs and influencer shared his delightedness after another cut edge progress in his career.

Expectedly, as brand ambassador, Tobi Bakre embodies the brand identity in every appearance, demeanor, values and would help to create awareness, influence and drive sales.

Speaking to newsmen at the signing of the deal, the CEO, Novarick Homes, Noah Ibrahim introduced Novarick Homes as a reputable real estate company championing the drive for the development of greener and smarter communities across Nigeria,

Speaking further, he noted that by signing Tobi Bakre, as the company’s brand ambassador, Novarick Homes is rightly positioned to reach and attract millennials and younger audiences, encouraging them to key into early investment in real estate.

The vision of Novarick Homes is to strengthen it’s position as the premier real estate development firm in Africa, by building green and clean residential communities, as well as creating innovative and secure investment opportunities in real estate,” Ibrahim said.

Vanguard