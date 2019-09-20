Tiwa Savage : I am not the Queen of Afro-beat

Tiwa Savage

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage has declared that she’s not the queen of Afro-beat, saying “ It will be unfair to place that title on just one person as every other artiste is working hard to be the best at what they do.”

The songstress made this declaration on Tuesday, at a press parley in Lagos. This is coming after the release of her Fela inspired Afro-beat single, 49-99, as fans across the various social media affirmed that the Queen of Afro-beat has finally emerged in the person of Tiwa Savage.

“I’m flattered, I think it’s amazing that people will place that title on me but there are so many queens just like there are so many kings. You have to understand how hard we all work, you can’t limit it to one thing because Burna is doing his thing, Wizkid is also doing his own thing too. Davido, myself, Yemi Alade, Simi, everybody is working hard. And when you put the crown on one person, it makes it hard for us to do what we do. We’re blessed as Nigerians to have so many talented artistes and as such, we just have to celebrate everyone. We’re all kings and queens but there’s only one original king which is God.





When asked if she has ever been on a molue bus as her song 49-99 projects and if she sees herself doing politics in the future, the mother of one said: “Politics is not my calling, so I’ll leave it to those that God has called to do politics. As for the molue bus, I haven’t been on one to be honest. I spent most of my youth in the UK but I still think that just because I haven’t entered it doesn’t mean I can’t empathize with people that have gone through it. I can’t pretend like such experience didn’t or doesn’t exist. The song is to shed more light on those that go through this everyday. But I can’t be a politician.”

VANGUARD