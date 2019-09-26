Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Taraba govt raise 30 Man committee to restore peace

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Government has instituted a 30 Man Committee with representatives from both the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups to bring an end to the ongoing feud between the two tribes which has lingered for more than five months in Southern Taraba.

This was just as the state government gave warring communities in Wukari, Donga and Takum local government areas seven days ultimatum to stop all hostilities.

The State Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, who read a communique issued at the end of a two days stakeholders meeting at the government house in Jalingo, Thursday, assured that all displaced persons would be assisted to return to their homes and given relief materials to ameliorate their hardship.

He said, “the two communities (Jukun/Tiv) unanimously resolved to support the peace process and urged Government to provide security in the communities affected by the crisis in Wukari, Takum and Donga Local Government Areas.

“The communities developed a one-week peacebuilding template to be implemented with effect from Thursday 26th September 2019.

“During the one week period, there will be a complete cessation of hostilities and all forms of attacks from the two Communities.

“That all roadblocks in the affected communities should be dismantled and there should be monitoring of attacks in the communities, release of all kidnap victims and reopening of markets in the affected communities.”

Aside principal officers of the state and government, security chiefs in the state, representatives of the Tiv, Jukun and Etulo Communities in the affected local government areas were also present.

