Time to discuss Igbo Presidency is now – Ohanaeze youths

By Nwafor Sunday

With a focus on the 2023 general elections, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Thursday called on Igbo to unite and have a thorough discussion on Igbo Presidency.

The group which slated 28, 29 September for Igbo International day and Igbo day celebrations, said that it would be injurious to wait for presidency to come to Igbo on a platter of gold, noting that the time for discussion on Igbo Presidency is now.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Mazi Alex okemiri, the President General of the group Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, opined that discussions such as Igbo Presidency, Enyimba Economic City and Insecurity challenges would dominate this year’s Igbo Day.

Isiguzoro said he would lead other Youth leaders across the country to officially receive the youths who escaped xenophobic attack from South Africa.

Part of the statement reads thus:

“2023 Igbo Presidency project, Enyimba Economic City project and insecurity challenges emanating from Herdsmen will be discussed and resolutions are expected at the end of the event, holding at Enyimba City, Aba, Abia State.

“It’s very unfortunate that Igbo have not celebrated Igbo Day due to unforeseen circumstances by the repeated failures recorded by those who are responsible for not organizing Igbo day since 2017.

“OYC will always remind our people the importance of Igbo day celebrations holding every 29th September. Posterity will judge those responsible for not getting Igbo together for the Igbo day celebrations since 2017.

“OYC with all the affiliated groups and leaders of Biafra agitators had set aside 28th September as the Day we will mourn all our fallen heroes, especially our departed Youths who lost their lives between 1967-1999.

“This Year’s event centers on the Prayer Summit and honoring them for the ultimate price of laying down their lives for the liberation of Igbo nation.

“The Igbo International Youth day lecture will be delivered by Barr Uche okwukwu, Secretary General ohanaeze Ndigbo and the prayer summit will hold at Seventh Day Adventist church Aba.

“We specially appreciate the management of Airpeace for the kind gesture extended to stranded Nigerians at South Africa recently”.

Vanguard