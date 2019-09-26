Tijjani wants Nigeria-Korea model school replicated in 6 geo-political zones

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has appealed to the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to replicate the Nigeria-Korea Model School Abuja in the six geo-political zones across the federation.

The Minister, who was represented by the Acting Secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, Malam Umar Marafa, made the appeal at the closing ceremony and handover of the Nigeria-Korea Model School Project, on Thursday in Abuja.

Aliyu said that the project would no doubt raise the quality of learning and ultimately the quality of life of children in the country.

” We want all our children, regardless of tribe, religion or circumstance to achieve their full potential. Our task as an Administration is to make it possible.”

She said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in Feb. 1980, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Korea have progressively fostered closer and cordial relationship.

” This is undoubtedly another great leap in the right direction, all thanks to this laudable project by KOICA.

” In Nigeria today, KOICA provides assistance through projects and training programmes including the Master’s Degree scholarships and short training programmes as well as emergency relief aid.

” I recall very vividly that when the Amb. of the Republic of Korea, Maj.-Gen. In-Tea Lee, led a delegation to my office few weeks ago to seek official approval of the date for today’s events.

” I made bold to say that we need more of such educational assistance. Like Oliver Twist, I told the delegation to replicate this model school in the six geo-political zones across the federation.

” I sincerely believe that this is achievable, ” Aliyu said.

The minister expressed hope that the Abuja Model School would continue to improve students’ academic performances with a view of the Republic of Korea, Maj.-Gen. In-Tea Lee to build a better generation that would contribute to the development of the country.

Amb. of the Republic of Korea, Maj.-Gen. In-Tea Lee, assured that Korea would not hesitate to continue sharing experiences and assisting Nigeria in strengthening the educational sector and national capacity.

Lee explained that the Nigeria-Korea model school was the centre of excellence for multimedia education, saying that in the future the school could be used as a teachers training centre for multimedia education in FCT.

” The multimedia equipment supplied is worth more than 1.3 US dollars and maintenance is essential to ensure the best use of these facilities.

” Today KOICA is handing over all the multimedia equipment and educational resources that have been provided by the Korean Government. ”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Republic of Korea in collaboration with the Nigerian government constructed the Nigeria-Korea model primary and junior secondary schools, in Abuja, Nigeria worth 15 million U.S. dollars as part of efforts to improve children’s access to quality education.

Over 72 teachers and school administrators were trained in Korea.

The school is located in Piwoyi area of Abuja.

