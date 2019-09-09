Three women, others set free by Katsina bandits

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than five kidnap victims including three women have been set free by armed bandits terrorizing Katsina State as part of the dialogue initiative between the state government and the bandits in the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this while interfacing with some repentant bandits in Baranda village of Batsari local government area of the state.

Masari said the victims were freed on Sunday and had since been reunited with their families.

He further said the bandits have also promised to free kidnap victims in their custody.

According to him, “Five people including three women that were kidnapped by the bandits have been released. The three women left my house this morning (Monday) to their houses. And the bandits also promised to free the remaining people in their custody,” Masari said.

To this end, the governor called on residents of the state to desist from attacking or harassing the repentant bandits when they visit to worship or market places for commercial activities and worship.

Similarly, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, ordered that the bandits surrender weapons in their possessions and work for hand in hand with it to restore peace in the state.

Some of the bandits, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Fulani Shafe, promised to surrender their arms for the sustainability of peace in the state just as they commended Governor Masari for initiating the dialogue.