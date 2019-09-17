Three Thieves movie: Comedy on not how to be criminals

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

The Three Thieves movie, a new entrant into the world of top motion pictures originating from Nigeria, is a gripping tale of tree funny young criminals who actually lack the capacity to be bad guys as criminals ought to be.

It is a creative work of comedy with the intent to keep the ribs of the audience cracking with laughter from beginning to end, and it succeeded in that objective and even more.

The three thieves, Tega (Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun), Oreva (Shawn Faqua) and Rukevwe (Frank Donga) are in a bar, the usual place big time crooks hang out, when Tega is approached by a young pretty lady, Adella (Lucy Ukpabi) who thinks Tega is a professional robber, and offers him a low-risk job of millions of naira with advance payment drawn in cheque.

In the process of executing the job and earning the fee, Tega and his other two friends, Oreva and Rukevwe, run into two obstacles. One of those obstacles turns them into Good Samaritans and at the same time provides the opportunity for them to execute the job, while the other throws up the original owners of the contract which Adella had mistakenly offered to Tega.

The ineptitude of the three amateur thieves as they stumble and bungle through the job provides key ingredients of comedy in the movie. The creation of child actor, pretty Fuwe (Angel Unigwe) and her brilliant role is a masterstroke on the part of those who conceptualized the entire movie. Fuwe’s role also brings a lot of laughter to the audience even a she comes out as one every parent would like to have as a child.

Through Fuwe’s role, we learn an important lesson from the movie – we must be careful how we celebrate male children above female ones, for it is that flaw of over-celebrating the male child still inside the womb of Fuwe’s mother that somewhat encouraged Fuwe to pitch tent with the three thieves when they came to her home to execute the job given to them by Adella.

Three Thieves is directed by Udoka Oyeka. The director of photography is Kagho Idhebor Bishop, while the writers are Sammy Egbemawei, Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh. Babtunwa Aderinokun is the executive producer. The movie is produced by Uche Okocha.

Speaking after the press screening of the movie in Lagos, Udoka Oyeka, the director, said “it was a pleasure putting this film together. The synergy between the three guys made my job easier and made the time on set a lot more fun. I am really excited for everyone to see this project and share in the happy spirit it brings.”

The writer, Sammy Egbemawei, also said “the characters were live from the scripting stage and seeing it brought to life, I can say justice was done. Writing this with great minds like Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh who could share in the vision I had for the story was indeed amazing.”

Three Thieves is the second feature film from Trino Motion Pictures, a film production, marketing and distribution company. The movie also features amazing actors and top influencers, including Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Omotunde Adebowale(Lolo), Enado Odigie, Wofai Fada, Charles Okocha, and FunnyBone.

The release date for Three Thieves is October 4, 2019.

