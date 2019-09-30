Three suspected kidnappers burnt to death in Abuja

An angry mob on Monday morning burnt to death three suspected kidnappers at Dutse Alhaji area of Abuja.

The suspects were three young men while their female victim has been rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.

A Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) officer, Mr. Aminu Umar, who was at the scene, said the incident happened at about 8:00 a.m. when a lady inside a moving vehicle was heard screaming for help.

He said: “The lady was suddenly pushed out of the vehicle while screaming. A motorist, who saw what had happened, pulled over in front of the vehicle and blocked it under the Dutse Bridge.

“From there, Okada riders (motorcyclists) surrounded the vehicle and told them to come out.

“They asked them if the vehicle was one chance (kidnappers) and the next thing, they started beating them and eventually put fire on them and the vehicle,”

A Route Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) , Mr. Sylvanus Ekpenyong, said his men were alerted on the incident by some people at Dutse.

“We were at Dutse junction and got information that there was traffic building up before the Dutse Bridge because a vehicle was on fire.

“We rushed down there to clear the road only to see three burnt bodies and a burnt vehicle.

“When we made inquiries from eyewitnesses, they said it was one chance (kidnappers).

“So we are here to ensure a free flow of vehicles. But we don’t know the exact group of people who burnt the young men,” Ekpeyong said.. (NAN)

