Thomas Cook collapse, ‘hard blow’ for Spanish tourism — Minister

On 3:04 pm

The collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook will have “a very negative impact” on Spain, the country’s tourism minister Maria Reyes Maroto says.

Maroto says she has been in contact with hotel chains to talk about strategies to deal with the fallout of the company’s liquidation.

“It’s a very hard blow to the islands” of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, Iago Negueruela, the regional minister responsible for tourism, tells radio station SER.

The collapse of the British firm led to 46 Thomas Cook flights being cancelled across Spain, according to Spanish airport management company Aena.

Some 25,000 to 30,000 tourists in Spain are estimated to be affected, mainly from Britain but also from Germany and other countries. (NAN)

