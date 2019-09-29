There’s no going back on 2023 Igbo Presidency, says Ohanaeze

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has on Sunday charged prominent Igbo leaders to unite and ensure the region gets presidency in 2023.

It stated that nothing would prevent the Igbo from getting the presidency in 2023.

The group which hinted the importance of the presidency to the Igbo, noted that millions of dollars would be raised at the end of 2022 to support whoever the youths nominate amongst the current Southeast Governors, or Former Governors as Igbo Presidential Candidate ahead of 2023 Presidential election.

Disclosing this in a communiqué signed by Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, President General of the group and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze commended all the Igbo especially those who participated in the 2019 Igbo day celebration held in Aba.

During the celebration, Ohanaeze condemned the non-commencement of work in the Enugu Airport, honored a White British woman and the slain Igbo youths who died from 1967-2019 and raised foreign investors for Enyimba Economic City.

Read the statement below:

Communiqué of Igbo (Youth) Day celebration held in Aba, Abia State on the 28th and 29th September 2019.

There’s no going back on the 2023 Igbo Presidency project (Ogu eji ofor). Based on Justice, Equity and Fairness the 2023 Presidency project of Igbo stock had kicked off in Enyimba City with a National Committee set up to reach out to other prominent Leaders/Stakeholders and Youth leaders from the Six Geo political Zones.

We urge all Igbo Presidential aspirants to start to activate their contacts towards building bridges across Six Geo political Zones of Nigeria.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council in diaspora had promised to raise a huge Funds running into millions of dollars by end of 2022 to support whoever the Youths nominate amongst the current Southeast Governors, or Former Governors as Igbo Presidential Candidate ahead of 2023 Presidential election.

Igbo youths attention have been drawn to the closure of Akanu ibiam Int’l Airport Enugu for 34 days now without any Commencement of any rehabilitation work going on.

We don’t want to believe that there are sinister motives and intentions by the Ministry of Aviation, to infect untold Economic hardship and sabotage the efforts of South East Governors to the successful upgrading of Enugu Airport to full Int’l Airport by putting all the night landing facilities to accommodate Int’l flights during the Christmas period.

We are alerting President Muhammadu Buhari and South East Governors of non Commencement of Work in the Airport.

If no Contractor is seen on the site between one week of this public condemnation there will be heavy Protests and Civil disobedience in Abuja and across the Igbo speaking States against the minister of Aviation on this matter.

We wonder why Lagos/Ibadan expressway rehabilitation work is ongoing day and night and there’s non Commencement of rehabilitation work at the Enugu Airport.

Igbo Youth call on Igbo investors and business moguls to relocate their businesses back home and Support the realisation of Enyimba Economic City Aba project as a means of securing their life endeavours not to be under threats.

We had mobilised foreign investors from Asia and Europe for the realisation of Enyimba Economic City Aba.

About six foreign investors from Asia and Europe in health sector, manufacturing and distribution had indicated interests and will be in Abia State to negotiate with the Government on the way forward.

This foreign investors will create about 200,000 Jobs for our unemployed youths at the commencement of Enyimba Economic City Aba.

Igbo youths passed Vote of Confidence on the South East Governors led by Gov Dave umahi on the Resolutions of the forum on the recent ban on movement of cattle by foot in the South East.

We give special thanks to the Enugu State Governor, RT Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the implementation of 1700 Forest Guards to tackle the insecurity challenges emanating from the activities of criminals masquerading as herdsmen. Igbo youths will now deal decisively to any erring pastoralist from 1st October 2019.

We should let the Army know that they should suspend any operations in the South East or put human face in the next operation python dance in the South East, since there are no insurgents in the South East.

The military should focus on the North East and West to settle the insecurity challenges emanating from Boko haram activities and banditry.

We will not accept any illegal activities of Military officers in the South East that may lead to the untimely death of any youths.

We urge all Biafra agitators to shelve off any plans of protests as Army will begin operations in the nearby future.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide welcome home the delegation of Igbo Youths who escaped the xenophobic Attacks in South Africa.

This delegation led by the chairman of ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth South Africa, Mazi Collins Ogbuehi, begged the South East Governors led by Gov Dave umahi to consider helping them in resetting down.

We specifically honour the Management of Airpeace for the kind gesture extended to stranded Nigerians in South Africa recently.

Our award for the Igbo woman of the year goes to a British citizen who had spent 35 years in itumbuzor leprosy missionary centre, Bende LGA, Abia, Ms (Ngozi ) Cornwell.

This White British citizen dedicated her life treating leprosy patients for 35years and speaks Igbo language fluently.

We will push her for National awards in the office of SGF and Abia State awards during the 2020 edition Enyi Abia awards on 27th August 2020.

Finally We draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari on the State of federal roads in the South East.

Almost all the federal roads in the South East had collapsed in this raining season, Enugu-Ph (Aba Axis) are death traps, Onitsha-Enugu are impasse, Aba/Calabar Expressways have been overtaken by bushes and hunters are having a field day.

Abaomoge/ugep Road, Owerri/pH road, Umuahia/ikot Ekpene road are no longer motorable, Ohafia/Arochukwu/Calabar Expressways the only bridge linking Abia and cross river had collapsed.

Okigwe/Akowa federal road is now a trekking routes for only bicycles and motorcycles.

We urge the federal government to do something in all these federal roads in the South East.

Vanguard