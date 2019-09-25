The world would call us ingrates, if Osinbajo is maltreated – Northern Youth

The coalition of Northern Nigerian Youth has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt any attempt that can lead to maltreatment or embarrassment of any kind on the personality and Office of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking to the Journalists in Kano on Monday, Mallam Yusuf Abdulmalik said, he believes that the news going around the media that the Presidency is moving to reduce the powers of the Vice-President and subsequently sideline him, is a rumour.

He said any attempt to do the above would label President Buhari and by extension the North as ungrateful people, creating a bad image for the region to the entire world.

He said, Osinbajo who has displayed maximum loyalty to the President both in his presence and absence, is the face of the Christian and strength of the Yorubas and the South in Buhari Administration, hence, he should never be abandoned at any time.

He further noted that, the smooth relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo in the last four years has given more life to the one Nigeria spirit and should never be allowed to be destroyed by some selfish individuals, who are hidden under the bed to stain the hard earned integrity of the President.

The leader of the group recalled how the Vice-President touched every nook and cranny of the country during the reelection campaign, preaching the next level message of the President. He described Osinbajo as an accomplished Professor of Law and a great servant of God and urged the President to put a stop to any attempt to strip him of his constitutional powers in favour of anyone within or outside the government.

While speaking, Mallam Yusuf Abdulmalik noted that a good relationship between the President and the Vice-President is pivotal to the success of the Buhari-led government, therefore, the President should do everything within his reach to protect the interest of his loyal and dependable deputy for the sake of the country. Abdulmalik also applauded the Vice-President for keeping the vultures at bay during the President’s long absence and for crediting every success to the President even in the face of the political higi haga that enveloped the country at that time.

He further described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as a genuine leader with bold ideas for solving problems. He stressed that the Vice-President brought stability to the nation’s economy through the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The Vice-President has been the driver of key government initiatives, especially the programmes targeted to improve the lives of the poor, he said. The Coalition of Northern Nigerian Youth emphasized that the Vice-President was the architect of the National Social Investment Programmes, which has gained international recognition as the most successful and largest social intervention initiative in Africa.

The leader of the Coalition further advised the President to work harmoniously and give his dependable deputy more responsibilities and a freer hand to operate within the government. Mallam Yusuf Abdulmalik advised the President and everyone around him to resist any temptation to undermine the power of the Office of the Vice President. He concluded that, the contributions and ideas of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are needed to successfully move Nigeria to the next level.

