The Urhobo People, Samuel Adjogbe And the White Eagle

The white eagle is revered and it is in a class of its own among the traditions of many African people. Among the Urhobo of Delta State, the white eagle “Ugo ro fure” is highly regarded due to its alluring qualities principal among which are the strength of character and the fact that it is a rare species. Thus the concept of the white eagle has become a symbol of goodness and greatness among the Urhobo people who say that “ugo ro fure bi se biee” meaning the “white eagle can never become black”.

Engr. Dr. (Chief) Samuel Adjogbe, FNSE has become the symbol of the “Ugo ro fure” among the Urhobo people if not the entire South-South. At a recent gathering one day ago, a group of prominent Urhobo sons and daughters touched on the recent failed attempt by a small clique of unscrupulous politicians to smear Engr. Adjogbe’s name in a poorly enacted story of an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to Engr. Adjogbe.

The group of men and women who preferred to be anonymous for now pointed at the faceless clique behind the fake story and insisted that they are being sponsored by a fellow who has held political office before and who is still holding an office. They agreed that the fellow’s motive was to degrade every notable Urhobo politician and ensure that he bestrode the land like a colossus. It is also believed that the sponsor of the said fake story is uncomfortable with the outstanding profile of Engr. Adjogbe as “Ugo ro fure” hence the desperate attempt to smear the scandal-free Engr. Adjogbe. The group fought so hard to recall any substantial achievement the sponsor of the story brought to Urhoboland for the many years he has been in politics, but could not see any except for his own self-enrichment.

Engr. Adjogbe, when he was the EDP of NDDC delivered so many projects in the Niger Delta and his Urhoboland was not excluded. His footprints are everywhere by way of the many lasting and laudable projects he brought to Urhoboland which is the Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State.

The excellent performance of the All Progressives Congress in the Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State is easily attributable to the work of the NDDC while Engr. Adjogbe was EDP. The Delta Central Senatorial District remains the only zone in Delta State with an APC Senator (Omo-Agege), two APC House of Representatives (Waive and Agoda), and three APC House of Assembly members (Anaughe, Anidi and Oniyere).

The group did insist that very soon a dossier will be opened for all Urhobo sons and daughters who have held political appointments since 1999 and whatever projects they attracted to Urhoboland will be listed. Those blackmailing Engr. Adjogbe should be ready to tell the Urhobo people the projects they have attracted. Who is afraid of Engr. Adjogbe, the “ugo ro fure” of Urhoboland?

Jonah Oghenegweke writes in from Udu Kingdom of Delta State

