The UN and male eco-system

By Dayo Adeyemi

Understanding the narrative of masculine socialization requires advocates to dig deep into the emerging male ecosystems.

The male ecosystem is the where, the how and the dynamics of expressing his masculinity overtly or covertly, alone or in a group, virtually or in reality. In his global village, he makes choices, which express masculine preferences.

Just like the natural ecosystems are susceptible to changes, it is important to review the emerging phase of the male ecosystems and how such can enable positive patriarchy deliver values to the women, the girl child and a better community.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals revolve around 17 key deliverables to transform the world to a better place. The goals encapsulates: No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace and Justice Strong Institutions and Partnerships to achieve the Goal .

The goals were designed to transform our world. All the goals are universal. What these means is that the SDGs must be universally implemented in all countries of the world. This 2030 Agenda has less than fifteen years to implementation.

The seventeen SDG goals have strident critique. It’s been proven that growth in GDP does not reduce poverty. Nigeria economy was once re-based as one of the best in Africa, yet poverty remains widespread. The richest top per cent controls the largest assets in the nation. Life expectancy, access to justice, access to health and women equality agenda is still far-fetched. Some feel they are utopian

By the way, my take on SDG is that SDG one to four can honestly be traced to poverty. Efforts should be focused more on eradicating global poverty and economic gaps between the very rich and the very poor. Why can’t people afford decent meals, access to health care services and education? These are traceable to acute poverty. ELIMINATE GLOBAL POVERTY. Similar allusions can also be made of the SDG Five; Gender Inequality. Is fifteen years sufficient to transform the current patriarchal culture that will ensure gender equity? This is where the MALE Ecosystem becomes an effective respond to prevent and respond to VAWG/SGBV/HP.

The truth is this; Mentoring, Accountability, Leadership and Engagement is changing. This male ecosystem is no longer the traditional ecosystem. The traditional male ecosystem sees men gather in village square for political, social, entertainment and religious reasons. The boy child will never sit in the village square to hold a meeting the way his progenitors did. Yet, on his palms will be interconnected in the global village.

The changing phase of male ecosystem is rooted in SNS – Social Network Services out of which the social media is part. This gives men the ecosystem to express his masculinity. The social medial is much more like book but far bigger than any book. A book is a lonely one-on-one interaction medium where men immersed themselves to source for ideas. The social media is in a way also a lonely medium. Individual men have access to their smart phones but unlike books, no man can control what goes viral on the social-media. The image-based forms of social media make it more entertaining, informative, colourful and self-servicing. Men are online to extend virtual masculine socialization by looking for new business network, relationship, job opportunities, news and information.

As an information, all known major social media platforms are started or created by men. Facebook, You Tube, WhatsApp, Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Badoo. Some of these platforms have over a billion user. Platforms like Reddit are mainly male dominated. Dominant apps which are the engine rooms of most palm devices are created by men.

These techies are smart enough to convert biblical refrain; “It is not good for the man to be alone” and created a companion for him right in his palm. He gets whatever he is searching for through this companion. Content were intentionally created that a man may browse for twenty-four hours and still keep browsing.

