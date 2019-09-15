The reward of the wicked (1)

By Muoka Lazarus

PSALM 9:17 says: “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.”

Brethren every realm of life whether, physical or spiritual recognizes the evil of sins and wickedness and consequently designs appropriate retribution to whoever that is caught in the web of sin.

Every wicked act no matter how small or big and whether it is committed in secret or open, as long as it remains un-confessed and un-repented will surely attract punishment either in this world or the world to come.

As many who are into any form of sin will reap whatever they have sown right here on earth and if they remain un-repented of that sin then they will reap it eternally. One thing that is certain is that the wicked shall never go unpunished and not just punishment by confinement but will be subjected to absolute positive suffering that will last forever.

Prov. 11:21 says: “Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished: but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered.”

Any effort put up by a sinner to avert the accompanying consequential punishment of his sin cannot stand except he repented. Even if he engages to stand by another in defending his act of wickedness or entered into a league for the support and propagation of wickedness, such will not protect him from the punishment of God, for he shall never be excused from his guilt. It does not matter the circumstances that put him into such wickedness or who is behind it, the fact remains that, no power can free him from punishment. Whatever you do in this world, I want to let you know that a day shall come when you will be called for judgement and whereby you are found wanting, you cannot escape the reward of your deeds. Whether the wickedness was meted to your spouse, children, mother or father, as far as God is concerned, wickedness is inexcusable.

Rev. 21:8 says, “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death”.

No one dies in wickedness and un-repented sin that is not expected to suffer for it. The wicked, sinners and those who refused to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour will eventually find themselves in hellfire. The time lag given to them is to enable them repent of their sins and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour. Any man or woman who refuses to accept Jesus Christ as the son of God who died, rose from death and ascended to heaven is currently a wicked man or a sinner. When a person is not born again, he or she must be seen as a wicked person no matter the good works he/she may claim to be doing.

Job 14:4 says: “Who can bring a clean thing out of an unclean? not one”.

As long as one has not accepted Jesus Christ as the son of God who died to save mankind from sins nothing good can come out of such person. Mankind died spiritually through Adam and Eve at the Garden of Eden as they were begotten by the wicked disobedient nature of Adam. This wicked nature was subsequently passed on to everyone born of Adam.

As long as you are with this wicked nature and have not been redeemed by the blood of Christ, you are not born again, and no matter the good work you may be doing to the society or in the world you remain a wicked person because you still possess the wicked nature Adam.

Rom. 5:12 says: “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:”

Through one man (Adam), sin entered into the world. No one differs naturally in moral character from his parents, because as are the parents, so also are the children, naturally depraved and spiritually unclean until they become born again. Any man that is not born again is wicked and therefore shall have the reward reserved for the wicked by God Almighty.

