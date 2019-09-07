The Justice Court reality TV show set to debut

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Justice Court, a new reality television show that will oil the wheel of justice in the country, is set to hit the television screen.

Produced by Avonix Nigeria Limited and shot at the ultra-modern Hotsports Studios in Lagos, The Justice Court is patterned after the popular daytime Emmy award winning arbitration-based court series, Judge Judy, produced by CBS Television. It is basically an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) model aimed at delivering fair and speedy judgment in a courtroom setting.

According to the producer, Neil Oyenekan, unlike other reality TV shows, The Justice Court is real both in concept and execution, dealing with real life judicial matters.

“The judiciary is one of the oldest institutions in the world and an economy, state or community cannot run without law and order. Beyond what happens at the federal high courts, there are lots of issues that need to be dealt with at the grassroots. So, when you have a show like this, which addresses people who are in the middle and lower classes, it educates them more – through a medium, which reaches every corner of the country and possibly the continent,” he said.

Vanguard