The good, bad and ugly tweets on xenophobic attacks on Nigeria in South Africa

Victor Ogunyinka

If the first time was a mistake, the second, third and the rest are ways of life, that’s the present position of Nigerians both home and abroad on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and it must not be taken lightly.

It is needless to say that Nigerians are not the only people affected, but for all the roles Nigerians and indeed the rest of Africa played in the process of leading Nelson Mandela’s South Africa out of xenophobia and road to redemption, Nigerians most especially are feeling betrayed and they can’t keep calm all over the cyberspace.

Politicians, trollers, celebrities have altogether condemned the shameful reoccurring incidents even though some ‘confusingly’ defended the rampage.

