Victor Ogunyinka

If the first time was a mistake, the second, third and the rest are ways of life, that’s the present position of Nigerians both home and abroad on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and it must not be taken lightly.

It is needless to say that Nigerians are not the only people affected, but for all the roles Nigerians and indeed the rest of Africa played in the process of leading Nelson Mandela’s South Africa out of xenophobia and road to redemption, Nigerians most especially are feeling betrayed and they can’t keep calm all over the cyberspace.

Politicians, trollers, celebrities have altogether condemned the shameful reoccurring incidents even though some ‘confusingly’ defended the rampage.

I am sending a Special Envoy to President Ramaphosa to share our deep concern about the security of Nigerian lives and property in South Africa, and to ensure that the South African Government is doing everything within its power in this regard. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 3, 2019

Reported attacks against Nigerians in South Africa is unacceptable and stands condemned. Urgent steps need to be taken with the SA authorities and the African Union to bring an end to this ill wind that can only end up destroying the fabric of our African brotherhood. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 3, 2019

Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA_Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA — Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) September 3, 2019

The continuing attacks on Nigerian nationals and businesses in South Africa are unacceptable. Enough is enough. Nigeria will take definitive measures to ensure safety and protection of her citizens. (1/2) — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 2, 2019

Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures. @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @GovernmentZA @DIRCO_ZA — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) September 2, 2019

Sad, Reports from South Africa attacking foreigners. I can’t verify most of the videos. However,whatever decisions to be taken now can only be at the Ministerial level. AU intervention may be crucial . This is not what we should be doing to ourselves as Africans — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) September 2, 2019

I am saddened by the stories and videos coming out of South Africa. I’ve also read reports that the Nigerian embassy in South Africa denied entry to Nigerians who visited to register their displeasure. These incidences are unfortunate. Our citizens deserve better! #Xenophobia — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) September 3, 2019

Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa and @GovernmentZA , the maiming and killing of citizens of Nigeria and other African countries in South Africa dishonors everything our collective fight for freedom was about. Even as children in Primary School, we played our part. Please STOP IT. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 2, 2019

SOMETIMES our response to xenophobia is that of turning the other cheek and SOMETIMES that of playing the barking dogs in the face of a bully. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 3, 2019

This is good news.#SouthAfrica has crossed the line.They treat our people like filth and kill them for sport.We MUST hit them with ALL we have got,including sanctions on South African companies.They deserve to be taught a lesson and given a bloody nose. @GovernmentZA take note! https://t.co/0B7AEHONwt — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 2, 2019

Dear @CyrilRamaphosa, Even though your @Twitter following is reminiscent of the scriptural number of the Beast, it does not mean South Africans can treat Nigerians and other foreigners as beasts. Stop the killings. Bring the perpetrators to justice!#StopKillingNigeriansInSA pic.twitter.com/SUApRCN1jV — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 3, 2019

My name is Richard Mofe-Damijo and I condemn the attack on foreigners, especially Nigerians in South Africa. I demand that the Nigerian Government stop pussyfooting and kick into tangible, measurable action to protect our brothers in diaspora. I #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks — Richard Mofe-Damijo (@RMofeDamijo) September 3, 2019

Black Hating black is the reason Why our growth is Stunt #Black — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) September 3, 2019

If our country good ? Wetin we go find go southy ??? 💔💔💔 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 3, 2019

Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war , fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! #SayNoToXenophobia One Love ❤️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 3, 2019

It’s like when someone is filled with so much anger towards you and you are not the one they should be fighting. What do you do? How do you make them see that we are supposed to unite to fight real devil, poverty, oppression … pic.twitter.com/U2DajwNCpj — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 3, 2019

Vanguard