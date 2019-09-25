Thank you Mr President for redeploying me, Keyamo reacts

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely 24 hours he was moved from the ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs to Labour and Employment ministry, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has on Wednesday reacted, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for his faultless decision.

“Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around”, part of his statement read.

The vibrant SAN has quickly added “Former Min. of State, Niger-Delta Affairs, now Hon. Min. of State, Labour & Employment, Senior Advocate of Nig & Fellow, Chartered Inst. of Arb. (UK)” to his profile and displayed it on his twitter handle.

Reason for his redeployment

After the announcement of Keyamo’s redeployment, no official press release has been issued to know the rationale behind his sudden change from the ministry of Niger Delta to Labour under two months.

Recall that the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, yesterday issued a statement that Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry, while Alasoadura replaced him at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry.

How Keyamo feels

From his reaction, one can deduce the fact that Keyamo is happy to have served as a state minister of Niger-Delta Affairs and now serving as a state minister of Labour and Employment.

“On the move again, tow portfolios in two months. Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige. Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity”, he said via his twitter handle.

