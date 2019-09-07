Tension in Imo as Governorship Election Petition winds up proceedings

…Uzodinma, Nwosu, Ararume on final battle with Ihedioha

By Peter Uzo, Owerri

There is tension in Imo State as political parties who filed their petitions before the Tribunal ended their cases before the governorship election petition tribunal headed by Justice M.O. Dogondaji.

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, Mr Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) and Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), went to the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

The parties lightened the state with legal luminaries, so it has been legal fire power in the state in the past three months. Uzodinma had approached the tribunal asking it to declare him winner of the election after accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of excluding APC results in 388 polling units.

The results he argued were declared at the polling units but were not collated at the ward levels. He opined that the declared results at the polling unit were in the form EC8A and were issued to the Petitioners agent but were completely omitted by the INEC during the declaration of the general results. His argument was that if the results were added by the tribunal, he would defeat the PDP candidate Ihedioha with over 40,000 votes. He therefore urged the tribunal to declare him winner having polled majority of the valid votes.

After the governorship election in Imo state and the declaration of Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha of PDP as winner of the election, Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC, feeling aggrieved approached the governorship election tribunal of Imo state for redress over what the party in the state described as “THE THE ILLEGALITY OF THE IHEDIOHA MANDATE.

To many in Imo who followed the governorship campaign of the APC candidate, it was a surprise that senator Uzodimma placed a distant 4th in a contest he was among the two tipped to win. Many even favoured him to win after he displaced the candidate of Rochas Okorocha in the party primaries. However, When the senator filed his petition, facts began to emerge as to what actually transpired during the Imo governorship election.

In petition no EPT/GOV/IM/8/2019, Uzodinma & APC Vs Hon Emeka Ihedioha, PDP & INEC, the senator sought the declaratory relief that he scored the majority of lawful votes cast at the election and satisfied the mandatory constitutional requirement of spread. He stated that the election was heavily manipulated by collation officers of Mbaise extraction allegedly recruited hurriedly by the INEC to conduct the election.

He stated that the collation officers in an apparent scheme to undo him deliberately omitted to collate the result that emanated from 388 polling units where he scored high numbers. He stated that by that scheme, his votes from those units were not added to the final score and asked the tribunal to add the figures which gave him a clear win in the election. During trial, Senator Uzodinma and APC called polling unit agents, ward and local government collation agents as witnesses and tendered duplicate pink copies of the result of the election in the said 388 units.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Huseini, who was in charge of Operations on the day of the election gave evidence. On that very day, the legal fireworks were quite ferocious as the counsels to both the Ihedioha and the PDP objected to the evidence being tendered by the police. Olusola Oke (SAN) who led the onslaught on behalf of Uzodinma insisted that the police should be allowed to tender their evidence since security agents were part of those who conducted the election. The argument went on for over four hours before the tribunal ruled on the matter. However, the tribunal ordered that the police witness should go ahead and testify on his evidence before the tribunal.

DCP Huseini, who testified, presented form EC8A which corroborated with the results earlier admitted by the tribunal as evidence brought before it by Senator Uzodinma. The results were admitted by the Tribunal. Saturday Vanguard observed that the admittance of the results by the tribunal elicited jubilation in the camp of the APC. The deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations during the election gave evidence in court and tendered copies of the result from the disputed units given to the police and which were similar to those tendered by the senator. The senator ended his case after calling 54 witnesses. Ihedioha and PDP called four witnesses and could not tender their own copies of the disputed unit result which their four witnesses agreed were given to them at the polling units by presiding officers. The INEC did not tender any document at the trial to dispute the results tendered by Uzodinma.

On his part, Nwosu, candidate of the AA asked the tribunal to order for a re-run between him and the PDP candidate, saying that Ihedioha lacked the 2/3 spread in the state to be declared winner. He also argued that the INEC failed to order for a re-run election in 258 polling units were results were said to be cancelled by the INEC just as he urged the tribunal to cancel elections in Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise and Ezinihitte where it was alleged that over voting took place in these Local Governments in favour of the PDP.

The APGA candidate, Ararume wants the entire process cancelled due to what he described as alleged malpractices and ballot snatching. However, Saturday Vanguard observed that many faithful of the PDP in the state are currently worried due to the evidence the APC and its candidate adduced before the tribunal. They became worried since the tribunal accepted in evidence the results of the 388 polling units allegedly omitted by the INEC when Ihedioha was declared winner. Senator Uzodinma and his lead Counsel, Olusola Oke (SAN) tendered it before the Tribunal.

However, the PDP and Ihedioha made attempts to puncture the admitted results when they introduced form EC40G, incident forms against the 388 polling units results tendered by the police and Uzodinma. INEC claimed that the results in those contending units were cancelled but they were reminded by Oke (SAN) that INEC lacks the powers to cancel results already declared at the polling units.

The evidence tended and admitted at the tribunal is making APC and Hope Uzodimma supporters to celebrate even before judgment day. The parties will present their written addresses this Sunday after which the parties will be awaiting JUDGEMENT Day. Time will tell.

