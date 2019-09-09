Teenager faces trial for allegedly stealing motorcycle

A teenager, Olamide Olaribigbe, on Monday, appeared before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N290, 000.

Ibrahim, 17, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and felony to wit stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 10, at about 10:00 a.m. at Oke Oko, Isawo in Agric area of Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the defendant stole one TVS motorcycle belonging to the complainant, Mrs Adeola Lawal.

The offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.F. Azeez, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Azeez adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard