Teachers’ Day: NUT calls for introduction of education trust fund

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Chapter, has called for the introduction of an education trust fund in Lagos State.

The Chairman of the union, Mr Adedoyin Adesina, said this at a news conference on Monday in Lagos ahead of this year’s ‘World Teachers’ Day’, slated for Oct.5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2019 World Teachers’ Day was: “Young Teachers: The Future of The Profession”.

The World Teachers’ Day began in 1994 following the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO recommendation concerning the status and the celebration of teachers.

Adesina said that an education trust fund in Lagos state would assist the government in addressing some of the challenges facing the education system.

He listed some of the challenges facing their members at schools to include: gross shortage of teachers, overcrowded classrooms and lack of infrastructural facilities.

“Finance remains the bedrock of any organisation and education cannot be in any way different.

“It is on the strength of this that NUT has always recommended participatory and contributory funding for the education sector.

“No government, however, benevolent and generous can unilaterally fund this most important social service,” he said.

The NUT chairman said that education had descended into the abyss of decay with the solo funding policy by the state government in the name of free education and zero tolerance for fees.

“No government has come close to investing 26 per cent of its annual budget on education as recommended by UNESCO and the school enrollment will always be on the increase to stretch the available infrastructure,” he said.

Adesina said that the youth has a great role to play in the teaching profession following their proficiency in information, communication and technology.

“It means the next world of teaching and learning will, therefore, not be the same again in the country,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Union, Mr Gbenga Ayetoba, urged media organisations to collaborate with the union for an improved educational system in Lagos State.

Ayetoba said that more reports on education issues would help to improve the policy on education.

“Improving the education system is a fight and struggle the union cannot fight alone, we really need the support of all,” he said.

