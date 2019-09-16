Teacher sponsors orphan who emerged best pupil to college

A teacher at LGEA Primary School, Mashigi-Kurmi in Kaduna State, Aliyu Rabo, has sponsored an orphan, Idris Abdullahi, who emerged as the best graduating pupil of the school, to pursue secondary school education.

Rabo told Newsmen on Monday in Kaduna that the boy had displayed a high level of intelligence and wisdom, as such required support to continue with his education.

“His mother cannot take care of his education, because his father is dead. He has no elder brother nor any relatives that can help him proceed with his educational career.

“I am taking him to Government Science School Musawa in Katsina State to enable him to continue with his education.

“I have decided to allocate some percentage of my salary to help the poor child continue his education like every other child.

“He is a disciplined, obedient, hardworking child, and is always revising his notebooks at home.

“However, hawking on the street always stopped him from coming to class regularly, because sometimes there is nothing to eat in their house.

“The entire family now focus on what to eat not about the child’s education because of poverty.

“That is why I want to sponsor him to have the best quality education in order for him to become what he aspires to be in life,” Rabo said.

The boy, who was issued his primary school leaving certificate on Monday, said he was aware of what education could do to change his social status.

“As such, I use a bush lamp every night to read even when I was unable to attend classes.

“I am aware that I am an orphan and my family is poor, but I don’t believe am poor mentally, as such revising my books have become a part me and I thank God for enabling me to learn fast.

“I never took second position in class, I am always the first throughout my primary school years, and I want to be a pilot,” Abdullahi said.

He appealed to the government to provide special education support for orphans.

“I am calling on Governors and President Muhammadu Buhari to declare free education to all the orphans across the 36 states of Nigeria,” he said.

Sa’adatu Abdullahi, the mother of the child, expressed appreciation to Rabo for his magnanimity, adding that until now, she had lost hope that her son would be able to proceed to secondary school.

“All I do every morning is to send them to hawk on the street I never dream a day like this would come. I am the happiest and grateful mother on this earth today.”

She prayed Almighty God continue to bless the teacher and his family for “this wonderful act of kindness.”

Reacting to the development, Ramatu Tijjani of the Foundation for the protection of women and children in Nigeria, said such teacher deserves a national honor.

