LAGOS—HUNDREDS of motorists and commuters, yesterday, wasted hours in gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following an accident involving two tankers, at Ibafo in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, which monitored the traffic situation, stated that the tanker loaded with diesel fell and caused heavy traffic on the ever-busy road.

The standstill from the scene of the accident reached Kara bridge inward Berger in Lagos State at 2:00p.m.

The gridlock was compounded by road diversion by the Berger Construction Company to allow reconstruction of the expressway from Kara Bridge inward Berger.

Many vehicles were seen leaving the main road for the sides to beat the gridlock.

Many drivers and commuters were also seen alighting from their vehicles, complaining and trekking down to the scene of the accident.

Some of the motorists and commuters, who spoke to NAN, said that they had spent hours in the gridlock.

An Ilorin-bound commuter, Mrs. Odunayo Daniel, said that the gridlock had not only wasted her time but also brought discomfort.

“This (gridlock) is second to none. I am tired of this journey. We have wasted about three hours.”

Another passenger, Mrs. Nike Adebayo also going to Ilorin, said: “I was not expecting this at all. My daughter is vomiting now because of the heat. I am not happy at all.”

A personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that traffic had been moving well before the accident.

“Traffic has been moving since morning until two trucks fell. We have removed one to the roadside and about to evacuate the second one.

“The traffic will soon be moving,’’ he told NAN.

NAN reports that residents of Ibafo were seen scooping diesel at the scene.

