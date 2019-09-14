Tammy Abraham grabbed his first Chelsea hat-trick as Chelsea eased past Wolves 5-2 in the Premier League to return to winning ways.

Tammy Abraham’s sensational form continued as the English forward scored a hat-trick as Chelsea romped to a 5-2 win at Wolves.

– Relief for Lampard –

Frank Lampard has endured a difficult start on his return to Stamford Bridge as manager, but he enjoyed his finest day so far in charge of the Blues with his faith in youth again fully vindicated.

READ ALSO:

Fikayo Tomori, 21, fired the visitors in front at Molineux with his first goal for the club before Abraham took over to take his tally to seven in his last three games with three brilliant finishes from close range.

Abraham’s busy afternoon was not over as he then turned into his own net and Patrick Cutrone cut Wolves’ deficit to two before Mason Mount rounded off the scoring for Chelsea late on.

VANGUARD