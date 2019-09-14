Breaking News
Tammy Abraham grabs first Chelsea hat-trick in Wolves routing

Tammy Abraham grabbed his first Chelsea hat-trick as Chelsea eased past Wolves 5-2 in the Premier League to return to winning ways.

Chelsea’s English striker Tammy Abraham (C) celebrates after scoring their fourth goal, his third during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on September 14, 2019. (Photo by/ AFP)

Tammy Abraham’s sensational form continued as the English forward scored a hat-trick as Chelsea romped to a 5-2 win at Wolves.

– Relief for Lampard –
Frank Lampard has endured a difficult start on his return to Stamford Bridge as manager, but he enjoyed his finest day so far in charge of the Blues with his faith in youth again fully vindicated.

Fikayo Tomori, 21, fired the visitors in front at Molineux with his first goal for the club before Abraham took over to take his tally to seven in his last three games with three brilliant finishes from close range.

Abraham’s busy afternoon was not over as he then turned into his own net and Patrick Cutrone cut Wolves’ deficit to two before Mason Mount rounded off the scoring for Chelsea late on.

