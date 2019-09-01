Symrise set to launch new laboratory in Nigeria

Global flavour, fragrance, and cosmetic ingredients manufacturer Symrise has announced the forthcoming launch of its new laboratory in Nigeria. Located in Lagos, the lab will open on the 4th of September 2019, following a media tour of the facility. The opening of the facility marks a new chapter in the company’s interaction with Nigeria, having maintained a sales presence in the country for more than three decades.

Designed and built between 2017 and 2018, the facility will provide labs for beverage, sweet and culinary applications, as well as labs for fragrance and cosmetic ingredients applications. It represents a key part of the company’s EAME expansion strategy, which now has Africa front and center of its growth ambitions. Apart from being a statement of its commitment to long-term investment in Nigeria, the new facility will also provide the company with the capacity to satisfy local preferences and develop successful products.

Perhaps most interestingly of all, Symrise says that its new lab facility will focus on developing solutions using locally sourced materials. This will have a knock-on effect on Nigerian supply chains and will also result in more affordable consumer products.

Explaining this further ahead of the opening day, Rudy McLean Managing Director Symrise Nigeria said:

“The new facility will allow for local development, by local application technologists, with local sourcing wherever possible. It also allows us to continuously build our knowledge around dynamic consumer preferences, so that Symrise is the preferred partner for holistic solutions that meet consumer expectations, within the ambit of the customer brief. The lab facilities will offer our customers the chance to tap in our technical expertise and facilities, as many customers in the region do not have their own labs.”

The facility will be staffed by the company’s current Nigeria team, as well as three new product application development technologists for the F&N and Scent and Care labs. The team will work together on tasks including but not limited to developing new products and analyzing potential raw materials.

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavourings, cosmetic active ingredients, and raw materials as well as functional ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional supplements.

